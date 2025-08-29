Palestine: 59 Martyred, 224 Injured By Israeli Occupation Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 29 (KUNA) - Gaza Health Authorities said in a statement on Friday that 59 Palestinians were martyred, and 224 others injured in the past 24 hours as a result of the ongoing genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation forces.
The overall toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 63,025 martyred and 159,490 injured, the statement added.
Since March 18 until today, a total of 11,178 Palestinians have been martyred and 47,449 injured, following a two-month truce before the occupation forces resumed their genocidal strikes.
In the previous hours, 23 people died and 182 others were injured from starvation and hunger while gathered in front of aid distribution centres across the strip, the statement highlighted.
Hospitals are recording daily deaths caused by starvation and contaminated food, most of them children, as the prevention of food, medicine, and essential aid continues. (end)
nq
nq
