(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Silver X Mining Corp. : Reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, for the Nueva Recuperada Project in Central Peru. In the first half of 2025, operating income increased nearly 200% compared with the similar period in 2024. In 2Q25, operating income increased 55% to $847k compared with $547k in 2Q24. Net losses decreased by 71% to $410K for the six months ending June 30, 2025, compared to a loss of $1.4M in the prior year period. Silver X Mining Corp. shares V are trading down $0.04 at $0.30.
