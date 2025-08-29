Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Silver X Mining Corp.

Silver X Mining Corp.


2025-08-29 10:45:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - Silver X Mining Corp. : Reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, for the Nueva Recuperada Project in Central Peru. In the first half of 2025, operating income increased nearly 200% compared with the similar period in 2024. In 2Q25, operating income increased 55% to $847k compared with $547k in 2Q24. Net losses decreased by 71% to $410K for the six months ending June 30, 2025, compared to a loss of $1.4M in the prior year period. Silver X Mining Corp. shares V are trading down $0.04 at $0.30.

MENAFN29082025000212011056ID1109993763

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search