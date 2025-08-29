Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India In December, Confirms Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to India in December, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday, highlighting the strengthening relationship between Moscow and New Delhi even as Western sanctions mount over the Ukraine conflict.

Putin will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a regional summit in China on Monday, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, including AFP. Ushakov said the two leaders would discuss“preparation for the December visit.”

The announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Indian goods, targeting New Delhi's massive purchases of Russian oil. Washington has sought to choke off Moscow's export revenues to pressure the Kremlin into ending its offensive in Ukraine.

“Energy incomes are a key source of revenue for Moscow's state budget,” AFP reported, noting that Russia has managed to redirect oil exports away from Europe to markets like India and China despite sanctions.

Russia remains one of India's biggest arms suppliers, with bilateral ties stretching back to the Soviet era. India has defended its oil imports from Russia, arguing it was forced to diversify after“traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict.”

Putin has limited his overseas trips since launching the Ukraine offensive in 2022, particularly after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him. However, India is not a signatory to the ICC and is not obligated to detain the Russian leader.

The December visit is expected to further bolster India-Russia ties, with energy, defence, and geopolitical cooperation high on the agenda.

(With inputs from AFP)