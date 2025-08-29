4 Roles For Brock Lesnar On WWE Smackdown Episode Ahead Of Clash In Paris

Brock Lesnar could shake up WWE SmackDown in multiple ways tonight. Here are four directions WWE might take with The Beast Incarnate.

John Cena is already scheduled to face Logan Paul in a singles match at Clash in Paris. The announcement was made official after Logan issued his challenge on the SmackDown following SummerSlam. Nick Aldis could appear backstage tonight to provide more details about the event.

During this segment, he might confirm that Brock Lesnar will be part of the show. Such an announcement would instantly raise the stakes for the premium live event and potentially set the stage for a big confrontation between Cena and Lesnar in Paris.

Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis mentioned to John Cena that he had received word from Brock Lesnar. However, before Aldis could reveal anything more, Cena was blindsided by Logan Paul.

On tonight's episode, Aldis could finally announce that The Beast Incarnate will make his first SmackDown appearance since SummerSlam next week. With John Cena already confirmed for that show, the announcement could build anticipation for a blockbuster episode.

While many fans will expect Brock Lesnar to appear in the ring, WWE could take a different approach. The Conqueror might be shown backstage during another segment, creating buzz without a direct promo.

This strategy would raise questions about his next steps and hint at future rivalries. Such a subtle appearance would keep fans guessing about his true intentions in the coming weeks.

With Clash in Paris drawing near, Lesnar could close tonight's SmackDown with a dramatic return. His theme music could hit during the final moments, and he might step out to explain his actions at SummerSlam.

The Beast Incarnate could also address John Cena directly, warning him about what lies ahead. To escalate things further, Lesnar might challenge Cena to another showdown at WrestlePalooza in September, adding a new layer to their rivalry.