Renewal Of Bigbank AS Strategy

On 28 August 2025, the Supervisory Board of Bigbank AS updated the bank's strategy for the period 2022–2026.

Bigbank AS had initiated a project to implement internal ratings-based (IRB) models with the aim of reducing the capital requirement for credit risk and optimising capital usage. Due to changes in regulatory requirements stemming from Regulation (EU) 2024/1623 of the European Parliament and Council, and the full implementation of the regulation from 2030 onwards, the capital advantage of the IRB approach over the standardised approach has significantly diminished.

According to Management Board Member Mart Veskimägi, the suspension of further implementation of the IRB project does not mean that Bigbank AS will reduce its focus on loan portfolio quality, data and data management development, or model enhancement. However, the objective of these activities will change. Under the update strategy, Bigbank AS aims to achieve the desired loan portfolio quality, which will enable even more efficient management of capital requirements and increase capital return, reflecting a broader approach focused on capital management.

Bigbank AS ( ), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 July 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.1 billion euros, with equity of 284 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 175,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

