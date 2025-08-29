Smart Lighting Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Iot Integration, LED Advancements, Urbanization, And Smart Home Trends Fuel Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|148
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$18.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$43.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Acuity Brands Lighting Lutron Electronics Johnson Controls Osram Daintree Networks General Electric Honeywell International Philips The Smart Lighting Company Svarochi
Market Segmentation:
By Type
- LED Lamps Fluorescent Lamps High-Intensity Discharge Lamps
By Application
- Commercial Industrial Residential Automotive Others
By Geography
- North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Others
For more information about this report visit
Attachment
-
Smart Lighting Market
