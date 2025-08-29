Smart Lighting Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Iot Integration, LED Advancements, Urbanization, And Smart Home Trends Fuel Growth

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Lighting Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart lighting market, valued at USD 18.568 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 43.387 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 18.50%. This growth trajectory is fueled by IoT advancements, LED technology, and the burgeoning demand for smart home solutions. As urbanization pushes towards 68% by 2050 and electricity use is expected to increase dramatically by 2040, energy-efficient smart lighting solutions are essential.

IoT integration is revolutionizing smart lighting with capabilities for remote control, real-time analytics, and predictive maintenance. Enhanced LED technology promotes energy efficiency, aligning with the urban development needs of smart cities and commercial applications. The rise of smart homes and urban population levels are key demand drivers, along with increased demand stemming from social and cultural events.

Growth Drivers

Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives: Worldwide urban population growth and smart city initiatives, such as India's Smart City Program, are spearheading the development of infrastructures bolstered by smart lighting systems. These initiatives prioritize energy-efficient solutions to address urban management challenges.

Rising Demand for Smart Homes: Urban areas are seeing a surge in smart home development, driven by higher disposable incomes and a preference for home automation. Smart lighting offers connectivity and energy savings, prompting consumers to adopt systems like those compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

IoT and Energy Efficiency: The increasing prevalence of IoT technology strengthens the functionality of smart lighting by facilitating internet connectivity for advanced features like real-time monitoring and automatic dimming, which are critical for sustainable development in commercial and urban settings.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific: Rapid Growth: India stands as a pivotal market player due to its Smart City Program and demand for home automation. Substantial investment in infrastructure, combined with IoT integration in projects like smart streetlights, highlights the region's market potential.

Global Perspective: Alongside Asia Pacific, Europe and North America are advancing in smart lighting adoption, enhancing commercial and urban applications through IoT and LED advancements.

Conclusion The smart lighting market is positioned for substantial expansion post-2025, driven by urbanization, smart home adoption, and IoT advances. With rising electricity demand and urban growth, smart lighting solutions are vital for sustainable urban infrastructure. Initiatives in Asia Pacific, particularly India, and global investments in smart infrastructure are key contributors to market growth.

