Stanton Optical Makes Its Way To Pennsylvania

Stanton Optical Erie Staff Celebrating Grand Opening Ceremony

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Erie Store Before They're Gone!

With over 1,000 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs

Affordable, same-day eye care and glasses now available at 5942 Peach St. Suite 1, Erie, PA 16509

- Daniel StantonERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a leading provider of affordable and accessible eye care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Erie, PA at 5942 Peach St. Suite 1 This is Stanton Optical's very first location in the state of Pennsylvania, reinforcing its commitment to Making Eye Care Easy across more than 300 stores nationwide .Fast, Affordable Eye Care for the Whole FamilyEye exams are available on your schedule-walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 stylish frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone-with value-driven offers like two pairs of glasses for $79, including anti-glare lenses and a FREE eye exam*.“Opening in Pennsylvania is more than just expanding our footprint-it's about deepening our commitment to making eye care accessible to all communities,” said Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO of Stanton Optical.“As a founder still leading this company nearly two decades later, I take pride in how we continue to grow with our customers. Each new store is a chance to build on that trust-by making eye care faster, more affordable, and more convenient for the people who count on us.”Hi-Tech Eye Exams and Comprehensive CareEye exams at Stanton Optical are conducted by independent doctors affiliated with Physicians Eyecare Group, a trusted network of optometrists and ophthalmologists dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. Each visit includes a comprehensive evaluation of your eye health, retinal imaging, and an updated prescription, ensuring that you leave with a clear understanding of your vision and overall ocular wellness.Meet Stan the PenguinIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin, a brand ambassador representing the company's family-focused values and streamlined customer experience. Like Stan, the eye care process at Stanton Optical is cool, quick, and community-driven-with same-day exams and eyewear available in just 30 minutes.Store Location & HoursAddress: 5942 Peach St, Suite 1, Erie, PA 16509Landmarks: Less than 4 miles from Downtown Erie; walkable from dining locations.Store Hours:Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PMSaturday: 9 AM – 6 PM(814) 217-0805 |About Now Optics:Now Optics was founded in 2006 with a mission to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone. Today, it is the largest founder-owned and operated optical retailer in the U.S., transforming how people buy eyewear and leading the modernization of the eye care experience.Through its flagship retail brand, Stanton Optical, Now Optics merges expert eye care with innovation to deliver a seamless, omnichannel experience. With more than 300 locations across 33 states the company offers same-day glasses, eye exams provided by independent eye doctors, and a tech-enabled customer journey built for speed, affordability, and convenience.Committed to expanding access to quality vision care, even in remote or underserved communities, Now Optics is redefining what modern eye care looks like. Learn more at nowoptics.

