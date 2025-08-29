LEKOIL Named Silver Partner At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025, Highlighting Growth And Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Leadership

Africa-focused exploration and production company LEKOIL will participate as a Silver Partner at African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025, underscoring its commitment to scaling oil production, advancing ESG principles and aligning with Nigeria's energy transition and reform agenda.

LEKOIL is pursuing a medium-term goal of reaching 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), driven by a portfolio of marginal and offshore assets. Growth will be achieved through rapid project execution, technical innovation and strategic partnerships designed to maximize efficiency and production.

Earlier this year, the company entered a strategic partnership with the Kwa Ibom State government to catalyze investment across the oil and gas value chain, while also promoting agricultural, infrastructure and community-based initiatives. This collaboration reflects LEKOIL's long-term vision to integrate energy production with socioeconomic empowerment, creating jobs and driving development in host communities.

ESG remains central to LEKOIL's strategy. The company actively promotes environmental stewardship, social investment and governance best practices across Africa's energy sector. By minimizing environmental footprints, empowering local communities, and ensuring operational transparency, LEKOIL is strengthening investor confidence and supporting sustainable growth.

Operationally, the company has established a track record of efficiency. The Otakikpo field in Rivers State – acquired in 2014 – was brought into production within 18 months, setting a benchmark for indigenous operators. Today, it remains a cornerstone of LEKOIL's production base. Meanwhile, OPL 310 offshore Lagos – one of Nigeria's largest recent offshore discoveries, with estimated recoverable resources exceeding 700 million barrels of oil equivalent – offers significant long-term growth potential.

These activities align with Nigeria's broader energy sector reforms, including new executive orders and fiscal measures aimed at boosting competitiveness, attracting investment and enhancing transparency. LEKOIL's production ambitions and governance commitments position it as a key partner in achieving national energy targets and advancing regional economic growth.

“LEKOIL's operational record, ESG focus and alignment with Nigeria's reform agenda showcase how indigenous oil companies can deliver both commercial growth and socioeconomic impact. By combining technical expertise with strong local partnerships, the company is creating a blueprint for sustainable upstream development in Africa,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

LEKOIL executives Edward During, Chief Financial Officer, and Sam Olotu, Chief Technical Officer, will speak at AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, offering insights into the company's ongoing projects, growth trajectory and ESG-driven approach.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.