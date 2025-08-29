Daily Brief, August 29: PM Modi's Call For India-China Stability, Reliance Jio IPO Date, Punjab Floods - Top 10 Headlines

On August 29, from PM Modi during his Japan visit urging India-China cooperation for global stability amid US tariff tensions, to Indian refiners ramping up US oil buys to reduce trade deficits, India's GDP posting a robust 7.8% Q1 growth, and Amit Shah demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology for derogatory remarks, several developments made headlines. Punjab battled severe floods across nine districts with IAF-led rescue efforts, while Reliance confirmed Jio's IPO by mid-2026. TRAI approved eight Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies to rank properties and Rajiv Shukla replaced Roger Binny as interim BCCI president. Bollywood buzz included Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara success and Govinda-Sunita's Ganpati visarjan celebration, dismissing separation rumour. Here's a brief of stories that made to top headlines today:

1. PM Modi urges India-China cooperation for global stability amid US trade tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed that India and China, as two of the world's largest economies, should work together to stabilise the global economy. His remarks came against the backdrop of tariff measures announced by US President Donald Trump, which have created fresh uncertainty in global trade. Modi said predictable and friendly ties between India and China are not only important for economic growth but also vital for peace and stability worldwide.

PM Modi further said India is committed to advancing ties with China from a long-term perspective, built on mutual respect, interest, and sensitivity. Highlighting recent progress in bilateral engagement, he noted that deeper strategic communication would help both countries address development challenges while also ensuring stability in Asia. He underlined that cooperation between the two Asian powers carries significance far beyond their borders, shaping regional and global outcomes.

2. Amid Trump's Tariffs, India Buys More US Oil to Cut Trade Deficit

Indian refiners have stepped up their purchases of US oil in August, driven by competitive prices. The move comes as the Donald Trump administration has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods exported to the US. According to a Reuters report, the increased oil buying could help reduce India's trade imbalance with the United States at a time of strained relations.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the country's largest refiner, has bought five million barrels of US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude through a tender process for delivery in October and November, sources told Reuters. Earlier this year, IOC also procured seven million barrels of WTI crude for delivery between April and May, per the report. Trading sources told The Times of India said European traders Gunvor and Equinor each supplied two million barrels, while Mercuria provided one million barrels to IOC. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) also acquired two million barrels of WTI crude. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries obtained another two million barrels of WTI crude through Vitol.

3. India's GDP Grows At 7.8% In Q1 Compared To 6.5% Last Year

India's economy recorded a strong start in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, with real GDP growth estimated at 7.8 per cent, compared to 6.5 per cent in the same period last year, according to official data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO). Nominal GDP grew at 8.8 per cent during April-June, highlighting resilience across key sectors. Agriculture and allied activities posted 3.7 per cent growth in real GVA, improving from 1.5 per cent in Q1 of 2024-25.

The manufacturing sector expanded by 7.7 per cent, while construction rose 7.6 per cent, both emerging as strong drivers of growth. However, mining and quarrying contracted by 3.1 per cent, and utilities such as electricity, gas, water supply, and other services registered a modest 0.5 per cent growth, showing mixed performance. In comparison, India's economy grew 6.5 per cent in real terms in 2024-25, aligning with Reserve Bank of India projections. Despite sectoral weaknesses, the overall momentum reaffirms India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, building on its 9.2 per cent expansion in 2023-24.

4. 'Apologise': Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Abuses Against PM Modi, Demands Rahul Gandhi's Apology

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused the Congress of crossing all limits of political decency after alleged abuses were hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Speaking at a rally in Guwahati, Shah said Rahul Gandhi should apologise publicly to PM Modi. He added,“Rahul Gandhi's politics of hatred has touched its lowest point. Congress has committed a condemnable act by using offensive language against Modi ji's late mother. If there is any shame left, Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the Prime Minister and his mother.”

The Home Minister also said this was not the first time Congress leaders had resorted to such language. He recalled that senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Manishankar Aiyar, Jairam Ramesh, and Renuka Chowdhary had earlier used terms such as 'maut ka saudagar', 'zehreela saanp, 'ravan', and 'virus' against PM Modi. Shah questioned whether Congress could win people's trust with such 'negative politics'.

5. Heavy Rain Triggers Floods in Nine Punjab Districts, IAF Joins Rescue Efforts

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in nine districts of Punjab-Pathankot, Batala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Hoshiarpur-forcing large-scale rescue and relief operations. Director General of Police (DGP) Arpit Shukla said that Superintendents of Police (SSPs) are actively supervising the operations. People stranded in low-lying areas are being shifted to relief shelters. Seven control rooms have been set up to coordinate the ongoing efforts.

Helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Western Air Command are being deployed to rescue affected citizens and airdrop food and essential supplies. Drones are also being used to deliver food packets to areas cut off by rising waters. According to Defence PRO Palam, relief operations are continuing in both Punjab and parts of Jammu region to ensure timely evacuation and aid for all flood-affected citizens.

6. Reliance AGM 2025: Mukesh Ambani Confirms Jio IPO By First Half Of 2026

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday confirmed that Jio will go public in the first half of 2026, ending years of speculation. Speaking at the company's 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Ambani said the proposed listing would mark a major milestone for both Reliance and India's capital markets. "Jio has crossed 500 million customers, becoming not only India's largest digital services provider but also among the biggest globally. Its scale and strength make it well-positioned to enter the public markets," Ambani said at the AGM.

The IPO is expected to be among the most significant listings in Indian stock market history, unlocking value for Reliance shareholders and giving retail investors access to one of the country's fastest-growing digital platforms. Preparations for the offering are already underway.

7. TRAI's New 'Star Rating' To Expose Bad Connectivity

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has approved eight firms as Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) under the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024. These agencies will assess and rate digital connectivity across buildings and complexes to help improve transparency for consumers. The approved DCRAs are Ardom Towergen Pvt Ltd, Crest Digitel Pvt Ltd, CTL Infocom Pvt Ltd, ESTEX Telecom Pvt Ltd, Frog Cellsat Ltd, Phistream Consulting Pvt Ltd, Shaurrya Teleservices Pvt Ltd, and TUV SUD South Asia Pvt Ltd. This step aims to ensure reliable digital infrastructure and boost informed choices for residents and businesses.

8. Rajiv Shukla Replaces Roger Binny As Interim BCCI President After Age Bar Rule

Former India all-rounder and 1983 World Cup hero Roger Binny is no longer the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rajiv Shukla has reportedly taken over as interim president, chairing the Apex Council meeting in Mumbai on August 28.

Binny, who became BCCI president in 2022 after Sourav Ganguly, was forced to vacate the post after turning 70 in July. The Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution clearly states that any office-bearer crossing this age limit must step down immediately. Though there has been no formal announcement of Binny's resignation, his continuation was not possible under the rules, making him automatically ineligible.

9. Ahaan Panday OPENS up 'Saiyaara' releasing without promotions; Here's what he said

Ahaan Panday, who made his Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, expressed his delight at seeing his performance finally take center stage. The film, which also stars Aneet Padda, became a global box office hit, earning Rs 500 crore, despite having no promotions prior to its release. Panday revealed in an interview with a leading news channel that it is rare for an actor's work to be the first thing people notice. He shared that with Saiyaara, the film itself came first, and for him, that was the most rewarding experience an actor could ask for.

Following the success, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda made their magazine cover debut together in The Hollywood Reporter. The pair donned coordinated denim outfits, held hands, and looked straight into the camera. Their detailed interview was scheduled to be published on August 30. Panday also spoke about the guidance he received from Mahesh Bhatt while filming a challenging scene involving a son confronting his alcoholic father.

10. Govinda, Sunita Ahuja Celebrate Ganpati Visarjan Together, Dismissing Separation Rumours

Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja put all separation rumours to rest as they came together to celebrate the visarjan of Lord Ganesha at their Mumbai home. The family bid farewell to Ganpati Bappa with love, devotion, and joy. A video from the ceremony showed their son Yashvardhan Ahuja carrying the idol for the visarjan, while Govinda and Sunita were seen smiling and dancing together during the celebration. Both chose white outfits for the occasion, symbolizing peace and togetherness, while Sunita added a touch of tradition in a red and white printed suit. The couple appeared happy and united as family members and guests joined in singing and dancing.

This public appearance comes just days after the couple dismissed speculation about trouble in their marriage. During Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations earlier this week, Sunita spoke to the media and firmly denied the rumours, urging people not to believe anything unless confirmed by them directly. Govinda, who is loved for his vibrant screen presence, and Sunita, who has stood by him for decades, showcased their bond once again. Their joint celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi became both a spiritual moment and a statement of family strength.