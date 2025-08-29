Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amiri Diwan Mourns Sheikh's Death


2025-08-29 10:02:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan mourned on Friday Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah who passed away at the age of 68.
He will be laid to rest at 15:09 p.m. on Friday (today). (end)
tm


MENAFN29082025000071011013ID1109993544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search