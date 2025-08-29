Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flood Claims 20 Lives, Affects 1.4 Mln In E. Pakistan


2025-08-29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- At least 20 people have lost their lives in the recent floods that affected around 1.46 million people in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, said authorities on Friday.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Punjab province on Friday confirmed that floods in Punjab have claimed the lives of at least 20 people.
The authority said that most of the deaths occurred due to drowning and were reported mostly in Gujranwala division of the province.
The Punjab government has launched a large-scale evacuation operation as floodwaters affected over 1.46 million people across the province.
Around 1,400 villages have been submerged in the flood water as release of excess water from Indian dams has swelled the three rivers that flow into the Punjab province.
The government has relocated thousands of people from several districts, including Jhang, Shorkot, Khanewal, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Shujaabad, Jalalpur Pirwala and Alipur.
According to data from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), "exceptionally high flood" persists at barrages in Shahdara at Ravi River and Ganda Singh Wala at Sutlej River.
Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday has lauded the role of the "tireless hard work" of rescue officials. During his visit to the flood hit areas, Malik said, "It is due to the hard work and sacrifices of the rescue institutions that precious lives have been saved."
He sought a detailed review of administrative and safety measures taken along the banks of the Chenab River. Moreover, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that many parts of Punjab are set to receive more rain including Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore districts.
PDMA has warned of urban flooding due to forecasted rains in the province. (end)
