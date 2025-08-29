Data Center Power Industry Analysis And Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 Expansion Of Edge Data Center Power Infrastructures To Support Ultra-Low Latency 5G And Iot Applications
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$20.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Adoption of liquid cooling systems to manage rising rack densities in hyperscale data centers Integration of renewable on-site energy microgrids to reduce data center carbon footprint and energy costs Deployment of AI-driven power management platforms for dynamic workload and energy optimization Implementation of modular prefabricated data center units for rapid site capacity expansion Increasing investment in fuel cell backup power solutions to achieve sustainable high-availability operations Utilization of direct current (DC) power distribution architectures to improve data center energy efficiency Expansion of edge data center power infrastructures to support ultra-low latency 5G and IoT applications
Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis, 2024 FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024 Competitive Analysis ABB Ltd. Active Power Solutions Ltd. AEG Power Solutions BV Black Box Corporation Caterpillar Inc. Control Technology Co. Cummins Inc. Cyber Power Systems Inc. Danfoss AS Delta Electronics, Inc. Eaton Corporation Exide Technologies Generac Power Systems, Inc. General Electric Company Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Legrand S.A. Panduit Corp. by Vigilent Corporation Rittal GmbH & Co. KG Rolls Royce Holdings Plc Schneider Electric SE Siemens AG Toshiba Corp. Vertiv Holdings Co.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Data Center Power Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment