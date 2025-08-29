SEGG Media: A Burgeoning New Era Of Growth And Long-Term Shareholder Value Creation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the“Company”), a sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate that owns Sports.com, and today announced that the Company has entered the next phase of its progression, marked by a strengthened capital structure and an strategic roadmap of accretive acquisitions and global brand expansion.

SEGG Media, with three of the most coveted domain names in the world and recent tech development and acquisitions, is now poised to go to market with its innovative platforms designed specifically to gain market share in each of the major sectors its engaged in: sports, entertainment and gaming. The Company not only anticipates sustainable revenue growth, it also expects to complete a number of target acquisitions through the next two fiscal quarters, which will accelerate the Company's market penetration, active user base and revenue recognition. Supported by $450 million in committed financing from United Capital Investments London and Generating Alpha, the Company is executing a bold pipeline of acquisitions and partnerships designed to expand its footprint across sports, live entertainment, iGaming, and digital media, all designed to create maximum shareholder value.

“We are beyond hitting milestones at this point at SEGG Media. We are making landmark strides and achieving fundamentally transformational business deliverables that will produce revenue and profits,” said Matthew McGahan, Chairman & CEO of SEGG Media. “We have deliberately rebuilt this Company into a forward-thinking, user-first enterprise. It's all come together nicely, and I am confident that our shareholders will find the decisions we made during our turnaround, are now delivering meaningful earnings results. It is not simply about delivering long-term shareholder value. We want to surge and produce results now.”

Momentum Drivers



Strategic Acquisitions – Active negotiations and deals underway with leading platforms including Veloce Media Group, Nook Holdings, and additional global sports and entertainment assets.

Capital Strength – Backed by $450M in committed growth facilities to accelerate expansion and strengthen balance sheet resilience.

Global Expansion – Focused on immersive fan engagement, AI-driven experiences, and new international markets in Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. Shareholder Returns – A growth strategy centered on revenue generation, disciplined acquisitions, and innovative platforms designed to unlock long-term value.

Unlike peers that restructure defensively, SEGG Media's execution of its growth strategy reflects an offensive and proactive approach to rapidly gain market share - showing confidence in its model and commitment to building a world-class, publicly traded sports, entertainment, and gaming powerhouse.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets, including and Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release has statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to complete acquisitions; the Company's ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For more information, visit or contact media relations at ....