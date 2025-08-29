Cloud Infrastructure Market To Grow At CAGR Of 23.8% During 2024-2031 Datam Intelligence

Cloud Infrastructure Market

The global cloud infrastructure market grows with SaaS adoption, hyperscale investments, and 5G-driven workloads, shaping future trends and growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global cloud infrastructure market is experiencing robust growth as organizations accelerate their digital transformation journeys, modernize legacy IT environments, and prioritize scalability, agility, and security in response to evolving business needs. Driven by rising demand for cloud services across sectors, the market is supported by innovation in virtualization, AI integration, 5G networks, and increasing reliance on hybrid and multi-cloud ecosystems. Global Cloud Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031).Cloud infrastructure encompasses the physical and virtual resources (servers, storage, networking, data centers, and virtualization software) needed to support cloud computing environments. It enables organizations to deliver IT services on demand, scale resources flexibly, minimize capital investments, and improve overall resilience and disaster recovery. Cloud infrastructure forms the backbone of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS offerings, empowering organizations to run mission-critical applications, analytics, and business operations in distributed and highly available environments.Get a Report Sample of Cloud infrastructure Market @United States: Recent Industry Developments✅ In August 2025, Google Cloud announced a $25 billion buildout of data center and AI infrastructure across the PJM Interconnection power grid stretching over 13 U.S. states. The initiative also includes a $3 billion modernization investment for two hydropower plants and the launch of the“AI Works for America” skills training program.✅ In August 2025, Amazon (AWS) unveiled plans to invest $20 billion in two major data center campuses in Pennsylvania-one adjacent to the Susquehanna nuclear power plant (planned with direct power supply) and the other in Fairless Hills-with state-backed incentives such as workforce training and equipment tax breaks.✅ In February–July 2025, CoreWeave became a frontrunner in AI cloud infrastructure by (a) introducing NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 chips, (b) acquiring Weights & Biases (~$1.7 billion), (c) securing a $12 billion, five-year cloud-computing deal with OpenAI, and (d) being the first to deploy NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs (GB300 NVL72) commercially.Japan: Recent Industry Developments✅ By 2027, AWS plans to invest ¥2.26 trillion into its cloud infrastructure in Tokyo and Osaka, bringing its total investment in Japan to approximately ¥3.77 trillion since 2011. This initiative is expected to contribute ¥5.57 trillion to GDP and support an average of 30,500 full-time jobs per year.✅ In mid-April 2025, Microsoft completed the rollout of its expansion in Japan through a US $2.9 billion investment in hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure including advanced Azure High-Performance Computing with NVIDIA GPUs. The program includes AI skilling for 3 million learners, a new Microsoft Research Asia lab, and enhanced cybersecurity collaboration with the Japanese government.✅ Starting late 2024 into 2025, leading Japanese cloud providers SoftBank, GMO Internet Group, Highreso, KDDI, Rutilea, and SAKURA Internet-began building AI infrastructure powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing, under a government-backed program. Developments include GMO's GPU Cloud using NVIDIA H200 GPUs, Highreso's AI data centers (1,600 GPUs), and SAKURA's generative AI cloud expansion to nearly 4,000 GPUs, with plans for 10,800 total GPUs by 2027.Latest Strategic Investments, Mergers, and Acquisitions (2024–2025). Major providers continue to expand their global data center networks and invest in high-performance hardware for hybrid, public, and private cloud environments.. Strategic partnerships between cloud vendors and industry players focus on developing vertical-specific solutions, such as cloud for healthcare, financial services, or manufacturing.. Leading companies are acquiring specialized start-ups in cloud security, AI ops, and edge computing to strengthen cloud management, compliance, and integrated intelligence.. Investments in sustainable infrastructure-such as renewable-powered data centers and energy-efficient hardware-are increasing to support ESG and green IT mandates.Market PlayersKey global players in cloud infrastructure include:. Amazon Web Services (AWS). Microsoft Azure. Google Cloud Platform (GCP). IBM Corporation. Oracle Corporation. Alibaba Cloud. Dell Technologies. Cisco Systems. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). VMwareThese firms shape the market through technological innovation, global reach, vertical specialization, and a comprehensive ecosystem of partners.Looking for in-depth insights? Grab the full report:Market DynamicsDrivers. Demand for flexible, on-demand IT resources is rising as organizations migrate applications and data to the cloud to drive efficiency and agility.. Adoption of remote and hybrid work models continues to fuel demand for scalable, secure cloud services.. Growth in AI, analytics, IoT, and 5G is increasing the need for advanced compute, storage, and networking resources in distributed cloud environments.Restraints. Security, compliance, and data residency concerns remain for regulated sectors.. Legacy system complexity and skills gaps can slow migration and integration.. Upfront investments and cost management present challenges for some businesses, especially SMBs with constrained budgets.Opportunities. Edge computing integration and the adoption of distributed cloud infrastructure unlock new use cases in low-latency applications and IoT.. Cloud-native containerization, serverless architectures, and automation tools streamline operations and accelerate innovation.. Sustainability initiatives-such as carbon-neutral data centers-provide differentiation for cloud vendors and meet evolving customer priorities.Challenges. Maintaining interoperability and governance across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.. Managing cost optimization and performance at scale as workloads become more complex and distributed.Market Segments: Largest and Fastest GrowingCloud infrastructure is segmented by deployment (public, private, hybrid), component (compute, storage, networking, management, security), end-user sector, and geography. Hybrid and multi-cloud deployments are experiencing the fastest growth as enterprises balance flexibility with compliance and business continuity needs.Regional AnalysisNorth America leads the global market due to high digital adoption, presence of global tech giants, and innovation-friendly regulatory frameworks. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, fueled by rapid cloud adoption in China, India, Southeast Asia, and government-backed digital economy programs.Unmet Needs and ConclusionGaps remain in hybrid cloud orchestration, seamless data portability, and aligning with fast-changing compliance needs globally. Leading providers that address security, sustainability, and seamless integration will be best positioned for future growth.In conclusion, cloud infrastructure is foundational to digital ecosystems, powering everything from AI workloads to everyday enterprise operations. As demand grows for scalable, secure, and sustainable IT infrastructure across regions and industries, the market will continue its upward trajectory-reshaping the future of business and technology.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services:Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights-all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsConsumer Behavior & Demand AnalysisHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard:Related Reports:Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market reached US$ 38.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 83.5 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030.The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 76.29% during the forecast period 2024-2031

