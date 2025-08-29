Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yuma Energy Is Now India's Fastest-Growing Battery-As-A-Service Provider

2025-08-29 09:14:03
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, August 29, 2025: Yuma Energy has reached a significant milestone in its mission to power clean and seamless mobility. With over 35 million battery swaps completed and a rapidly expanding network of more than 2,000 battery swapping stations across 400 locations in 17 cities, Yuma Energy is now India's fastest-growing Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider.

Since launching in February 2023 with just 85 stations, the company has grown its footprint 20x. This expansion reflects the accelerating demand for electric mobility solutions across India's urban centres, particularly for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and last-mile logistics. Yuma's scalable infrastructure and user-centric model are helping remove key barriers to EV adoption, including high upfront costs, charging downtime and range anxiety.

Speaking on the milestone, Muthu Subramanian, GM & MD at Yuma Energy, said: "Our growth reflects not only the trust of thousands of EV users and fleet partners but also the pace at which India is embracing battery swapping as the most practical, efficient and scalable energy solution for urban mobility. By removing barriers such as high upfront costs, charging downtime and range anxiety, Yuma Energy is enabling faster EV adoption and creating a future-ready energy ecosystem."

Accelerating India's EV Adoption

India's EV landscape is evolving rapidly, with growing demand in last-mile delivery, ride-hailing and urban transport. Battery swapping has emerged as a game-changer by supporting quick swaps in minutes, predictable costs and reliable energy infrastructure. Yuma Energy's BaaS solution empowers drivers and fleet operators with cost-effective, flexible and dependable solutions, making EV onership more accessible than ever.

Future Outlook

With its robust network, Yuma Energy plans to deepen its presence across existing cities while expanding into new markets. The company remains committed to building India's largest battery swapping infrastructure, aligned with the country's vision for sustainable mobility and reduced carbon emissions.


About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy is a joint venture between Yulu, India's largest shared electric mobility provider, and Magna, one of the world's leading automotive technology suppliers. Formed with the vision to accelerate EV adoption in India, Yuma Energy is building the country's most extensive and reliable Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) network. With over 35 million battery swaps completed and more than 2,000 stations across 17 cities, Yuma Energy is redefining urban mobility by making it cleaner, smarter and more accessible.

