Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Microsoft Launches Its First Internally Developed AI Models

2025-08-29 09:11:10
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Microsoft announced the launch of its first internally developed artificial intelligence models. The first model is named MAI-Voice-1, dedicated to generating natural voices, while the second model, MAI-1-preview, is classified as a foundational text model that was fully developed and trained within the company.
According to the company's statement, the MAI-Voice-1 model is distinguished by its ability to generate a full minute of audio in less than one second using only a single graphics processing unit (GPU).
The model is already being used in some Copilot services, such as Copilot Daily, which provides a daily audio summary of news, in addition to producing podcast-like discussions to explain topics.
Users can also try it via the Copilot Labs platform, with the ability to adjust the tone and delivery style. As for the text model MAI-1-preview, it was trained using approximately 15,000 Nvidia H100 chips and is designed to handle textual instructions and provide useful responses to daily inquiries.
Microsoft confirmed that this model offers a glimpse of what it will present in the future within the Copilot ecosystem. The company has already begun testing it through the LMArena platform, which measures the performance of AI models, and it will be gradually integrated into some Copilot services over the coming weeks.
This step comes at a time when Copilot services still rely primarily on Open AI technologies. Microsoft believes that combining a set of specialized models that serve diverse needs and uses will provide tremendous value to users and pave the way for a new phase of competition in the global AI race.

Microsoft MAI-Voice-1 artificial intelligence models

