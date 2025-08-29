Defence Production: 19 EU Countries To Take SAFE Loans Worth €150 Billion Von Der Leyen
“19 Member States, including Latvia, have requested support via our SAFE Defence instrument. I'm pleased to announce that we have reached full subscription of SAFE,” said von der Leyen.
“The whole €150 billion,” von der Leyen stated.
“This is a European success,” the President of the European Commission underlined.
As reported by Ukrinform, the European Commission explained that loans under the European SAFE (Security Action for Europe) program will be provided directly to EU member states. However, Ukraine, which has been allowed to participate in defence production projects under the program, is already actively engaging with European manufacturers to organize joint work.
At the beginning of August, it was reported that 18 EU member states had already expressed interest in obtaining loans totalling €127 billion under the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defence instrument.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment