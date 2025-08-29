Pakistan And Armenia Explore Possibility Of Diplomatic Ties
Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, to discuss the potential establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azernews reports.
Dar shared the news on his official page on social media platform“X,” noting that the exchange was conducted in a cordial atmosphere.
“We had a friendly phone conversation today with Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, and agreed to explore the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia,” Dar wrote.
Currently, Pakistan and Armenia do not maintain formal diplomatic ties. Islamabad has refrained from establishing relations with Yerevan as a political stance in response to Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories during the decades-long conflict.
The call marks a potentially significant step, as both sides weigh the future of bilateral engagement amid evolving regional dynamics in the South Caucasus and beyond.
