Azerbaijan Set To Improve Waste Management In Liberated Territories - Decree
The decree specifies that the collection and transportation of solid municipal waste, as well as other safe solid waste, in the liberated areas will be carried out by the following public legal entities:
Shusha city and Shusha district – Shusha City State Reserve Administration;
Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts;
Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts;
Lachin district – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Lachin;
Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts;
Kalbajar district – Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of Kalbajar district.
The decree transfers all property of the Tamiz Shahar Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC) related to the collection and transportation of solid municipal and other safe solid waste in the liberated territories to the balance sheets of the designated public legal entities.
In Baku city (excluding the“Gala” State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve), the collection and transportation of solid municipal and other safe solid waste, regardless of its source, is assigned to the Baku City Executive Authority.
The decree is set to take effect on January 1, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment