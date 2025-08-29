Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Peloton Announces Participation In The Citi Global TMT Conference


2025-08-29 09:01:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that Liz Coddington, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi Global TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 10:10 AM EDT.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website: .

About Peloton
Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) provides Members with world-class equipment, ground-breaking software, expert human instruction, and the world's most supportive fitness community. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit

Investor Relations Contact:

James Marsh
...

Press Contact:

Stephanie Tackach
...


