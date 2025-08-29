Pakistan, Armenia Explore Potential Diplomatic Relations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, to discuss the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

Dar shared the news in a post on his official X page.

"Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Ararat Mirzoyan and I held a cordial conversation on the phone today, and agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia," the post read.

Islamabad has not yet established diplomatic relations with Yerevan. The decision has been made solely in response to Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territories.