Mary-Ann Ball
-
Senior Lecturer, Fashion Sustainability and Marketing,
Nottingham Trent University
Mary-Ann is a Senior Lecturer at Nottingham Trent University, where she has been teaching since 2011. She teaches on the MA Fashion Marketing and related postgraduate courses in management and communications, focusing on fashion marketing, consumer behaviour, and sustainability, with a strong emphasis on linking academic theory to industry practice.
Before entering higher education, Mary-Ann was self-employed and ran her own retail store in Ireland, specialising in ethically sourced gifts, home furnishings, and women's accessories. This experience shaped her professional interest in sustainable business models and consumer engagement. Over the past eighteen months, Mary-Ann's research has centred on the ReTuna shopping mall in Sweden, the world's first second-hand retail centre of its kind, exploring its business model and the wider growth of second-hand fashion.Experience
-
2011–2025
Senior Lecturer / Course Leder, Nottingham Trent University
2008–2011
Proprietor, Malu Jewellery Ireland
2005–2008
Proprietor, Donna Bella
2004–2008
Proprietor, Indah
1998–2003
Senior Key Account Executive, Quantum Business Media
