Mexico Shuts Door On Brazil's Free Trade Ambitions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum firmly rejected a free trade agreement with Brazil before meeting vice president Geraldo Alckmin in Mexico City on August 28, 2025.
She said Mexico seeks cooperation and regulatory updates, but not a pact resembling its treaty with the United States and Canada.
Brazil arrived with a senior delegation that included cabinet ministers and business leaders. The visit came as Brazil hoped to expand its role in North American supply chains by deepening ties with Mexico, the region's second-largest economy.
However, Sheinbaum made clear that Mexico would not extend Brazil any arrangement comparable to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Both governments instead signed memorandums to update a commercial framework signed more than two decades ago.
Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard highlighted plans to modernize automotive rules of origin, align sanitary regulations, and explore cooperation in biofuels, deep-water energy, and agriculture.
Trade between the two countries totaled 13.6 billion dollars in 2024, with Brazilian exports reaching 7.8 billion dollars. Brazil sells mainly vehicles, steel, and food products, while Mexico ships automotive parts, electronics, and beer.
USMCA Rules Limit Brazil-Mexico Trade Ambitions
Despite the scale, officials described the relationship as underdeveloped given the size of both economies. Mexico emphasized that no bilateral deal can bypass USMCA 's strict rules.
The agreement requires 75 percent North American content for vehicles, mandates labor value criteria, and obliges 70 percent regional steel and aluminum sourcing.
Goods largely produced in Brazil cannot qualify for duty-free treatment in the U.S. or Canada simply by moving through Mexico. Alckmin responded that Brazil does not seek conflict but wants balanced growth in trade.
He pointed to Brazil's offshore oil expertise and competitiveness in agriculture and energy. Ebrard stressed Mexico's interest in smoother regulatory cooperation and access for Mexican manufactured goods.
The outcome underscored Brazil's limits in pursuing market access beyond Mercosur. Any hope of leveraging Mexico to reach North America collapsed against treaty rules and Mexico's clear refusal to dilute its obligations.
What remains is a narrower agenda focused on technical cooperation, which may expand trade modestly but leaves Brazil outside the continent's most powerful free trade bloc.
