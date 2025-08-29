Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik's ₹20L Promotion Claim About Awez-Nagma Triggers Family Outrage
Popular singer-composer Amaal Mallik has landed himself in hot water following remarks he made about influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar during a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19. In a conversation with Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, and Nehal Chudasama, Amaal alleged that the couple, whom he knows from outside the house, charges ₹20 lakh for promoting his songs through reels - adding that they call him“Amaal Bhai” only because he brings them business. His claims have triggered swift backlash from the influencer duo's family members.
Nagma's Brother Calls Out Amaal's“Disrespectful” Remarks
Soon after the episode aired, Nagma Mirajkar's brother, Mohammed Ali Mirajkar, slammed Amaal for his comments. He accused the composer of turning against those he once called friends and using his influence to belittle creators.“You are a creator, and so are we. We work hard on what we create. The money you pay is for that hard work - not a favour or a gift,” he stated.
He further added,“This isn't right. Just because someone supports your music doesn't give you the right to make public claims about them and question their intentions.”
Awez's Sisters Defend the Couple
Amaal's comments also didn't sit well with Awez Darbar's sisters. His sister Moonzarin Darbar took to the comments section and shared a cryptic message:“Some people can't handle the respect they get... Time reveals their true game.”
Meanwhile, Anam Darbar, Awez's younger sister, expressed her disappointment more directly through her Instagram story, writing,“So disappointed. You do you.”
Online Reactions Pour In
The incident has divided fans online, with some supporting Amaal for speaking his truth, while others accuse him of unprofessionalism. As the debate heats up, all eyes are now on how Awez and Nagma will respond publicly.
