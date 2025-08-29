International Securities Settlement & Global Custody Training Program Understand The Impact Of Mifid And T2S Initiatives On International Markets (ONLINE EVENT: October 15-17, 2025)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The program offers market opportunities in enhancing skills for international securities settlement and global custody, understanding operational risks, and updating on recent developments like MiFID and T2S impacts. It focuses on communication processes and roles of exchanges, clearing houses, and settlements.

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Securities Settlement & Global Custody (October 15-17, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This training program is designed to provide delegates with practical knowledge about the key concepts, systems, processes and procedures in international securities settlement and global custody services as well as operational risks involved.

You will have a chance to gain skills necessary to facilitate day-to-day transactions and communication processes between all parties involved as well as all stages about clearing and settlement process, the role of exchanges and clearing houses, functioning of the settlements department, role of payments in the settlements.

Day two focuses on the role and functioning of global custody, services provided, derivatives settlements, corporate actions and risk management. You will also learn about the latest sector's trends and changes.

You will also learn about the impact of the MiFID and T2S - Target 2 Securities and upcoming T1S initiatives on the market. The course is conducted by senior experts with many years of international experience and includes many international case studies and exercises.

What will you learn

By attending this program you will gain:



Practical understanding of international securities settlement processes and custodial services, key players and concepts and relationships between them

A clear understanding of the operational risks involved in these two services

An update on recent developments of international securities settlement and custodial services including Target 2 Settlements and MiFID An understanding and appreciation of the communication processes between all the parties involved in a given transaction

Who Should Attend:

Professionals from Custodial and Investment Banks, Exchanges, Hedge Funds, Pension Funds and Endowments and other institutional investors from the following departments:



Custody Services

Settlements

Transactions & Processing

Compliance

Risk Management

Credit Risk

Operations

Reporting

IT Customer Relationship

Key Topics Covered:



Securities settlement - exploring key concepts and market context

The relationship between exchanges and clearing houses

Trade cycle stages

Understanding the role of a settlement department

The role of payment systems in securities settlements

Settlement process including pre-settlement, settlement and reconciliation processes

European switch to T2S (TARGET 2 Securities) and upcoming T1S settlement system

Timing in cash management and Forex exchange

The role and operations of CLS - Continuous Linked Settlement

Global custody and derivatives clearing

Core and value-added services in global custody

Identifying and managing risks in clearing, global custody and settlement

The impact of 'Corporate actions ' in custody services

Key legal issues

MiFID Directive Exploring industry trends

