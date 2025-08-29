BCS Travel B.V. Secures European Union Trademark Protection For Charter Transport Brand BCS YOUR CHARTER EXPERT

bcs bus homepage website

trademark of bcs-bus company

Amsterdam-based transport company receives official EUIPO trademark registration #018024837, covering charter services across 27 EU states.

- Anton GeierAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BCS Travel B.V. , a leading charter and passenger transport service provider, announced today that it has successfully secured European Union trademark protection for its brand "BCS YOUR CHARTER EXPERT" under registration number 018024837. The trademark was officially registered by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on June 21, 2019, providing comprehensive brand protection across all 27 EU member states.The newly registered trademark covers Class 39 services, including minibus transport, passenger transportation, vehicle rental, and comprehensive travel arrangement services. This intellectual property milestone reinforces BCS Travel's commitment to maintaining the highest standards in European charter transport services."Securing EU trademark protection represents a significant step in our company's growth strategy," said Anton Geier . "This registration not only protects our brand identity but also demonstrates our long-term commitment to serving the European transport market with professional excellence."Trademark Details:View registration: #details/trademarks/018024837The trademark registration process was completed through the EUIPO's Fast Track procedure, indicating the application met all necessary criteria without opposition. This efficient approval process reflects the distinctiveness and commercial viability of the BCS YOUR CHARTER EXPERT brand in the competitive European transport sector.BCS Travel B.V., headquartered at Radarweg 29 in Amsterdam, has been serving the European market with specialized charter services, including corporate transportation, tourist transfers, and customized travel solutions. The company's services span passenger road transport, minibus operations, and comprehensive travel arrangement services.About BCS Travel B.V.Founded in 2012, BCS Travel B.V. is a licensed transport operator based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company specializes in professional charter services across Europe, offering minibus transport, passenger transportation, and comprehensive travel solutions. With its newly protected trademark "BCS YOUR CHARTER EXPERT" (EU TM #018024837), BCS Travel continues to expand its market presence while maintaining industry-leading service standards.

Anton Geier

BCS Travel B.V.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.