Donato Tramuto Calls For Urgent Shift In Leadership Culture

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Ogunquit, Maine, 29th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Donato Tramuto, renowned health care entrepreneur, human rights advocate, and founder of the TramutoPorter Foundation, is calling on leaders across all sectors to take urgent action-not just for their teams, but for themselves. Backed by recent research and decades of leadership experience, Tramuto is raising awareness for the critical role self-compassion plays in sustainable, impactful leadership.

“If you're not taking care of yourself, you're not leading-you're just surviving,” said Tramuto.“Self-compassion isn't a soft skill. It's a smart one. It keeps you in the game.”

The Crisis Behind the Conference Rooms

According to a 2023 Deloitte study, 70% of executives have considered quitting their jobs due to burnout. In the same year, the World Health Organization officially recognized burnout as a medical condition, citing symptoms such as chronic fatigue, cynicism, and reduced effectiveness.

The problem isn't just stress. It's silence. Leaders are pushing through, ignoring their own needs, and paying the price.

“Early in my career, I believed caring meant carrying everything. Then my health gave out,” Tramuto shared.“A doctor asked me when I last took a weekend off. I couldn't remember. That moment changed my life.”

The Science Is Clear

Multiple studies support Tramuto's message:



Leaders with high self-compassion experience 50% lower risk of burnout (Stanford, 2022)



Self-compassion boosts problem-solving and emotional regulation (Journal of Positive Psychology, 2023)

Employees are 84% more likely to stay at companies where leadership models emotional support (LinkedIn, 2024)



Tramuto's message: You can't lead others until you lead yourself-with care, clarity, and intention.

A Movement Rooted in Action

Through the TramutoPorter Foundation and his book The Double Bottom Line, Tramuto has helped business leaders, educators, and healthcare professionals learn to lead with humanity. This fall, the Foundation will host a Compassionate Leadership training at Regis College, focused on teaching educators to first extend compassion to themselves before passing it on to students.

“Compassion isn't just a value-it's a practice,” Tramuto said.“The results are real. Teams perform better. Decisions get smarter. And leaders stop burning out.”

A Call to Reflect, Reset, and Lead Better

This campaign isn't asking for a policy change or donation. It's asking for a pause. A breath. A shift in how leadership is taught, lived, and modeled-starting now.

“Leadership today isn't about having all the answers,” Tramuto concluded.“It's about creating space-for yourself and for others-to grow through the hard stuff.”