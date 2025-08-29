'Apologise': Amit Shah Slams Congress Over Abuses Against PM Modi, Demands Rahul Gandhi's Apology

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday slammed Congress over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Guwahati, Shah asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to PM Modi. "A low level of Rahul Gandhi's negative politics of hatred was seen in his 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. Congress has committed the most condemnable act by using derogatory language against PM Modi's late mother. I condemn it. The politics Rahul Gandhi has begun will take us into a pit... I ask Rahul Gandhi, if there is any shame left, apologise from PM Modi and his late mother," he said.

Shah added that several Congress leaders have used derogatory language against the Prime Minister in the past. He said, "This is not new, since Modi ji became the CM, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manishankar Iyer, Jairam Ramesh, and Renuka Chowdhary have used derogatory language against Modi ji. Some called him 'maut ka saudagar', 'zehreela saanp', 'ravan' and 'virus'. Will you get the public mandate like this?

Slamming Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, the Union Minister said,“The amount of abuses you will hurl at PM Modi; lotus will be as bigger. You hurled abuses in every election, and after losing, you are marching on this 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'. How can a state be secure if the infiltrators affect the elections?” Amit Shah's remarks came after an alleged video on the internet showed the accused hurling abusive slurs against PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event. Darbhanga Police have arrested an accused and registered a case in the matter.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. He said,“After seeing many ups and downs, today, the northeast is moving towards peace, development and overall development. The Northeast has consistently emerged as a crucial region for India's security...Whenever the history of the northeast is written, the last 11 years will be mentioned in golden letters.”

During his 2-day visit to Assam, the Union Minister will also review the progress of the Jyoti-Bishnu Cultural Complex, a 5,000-seat auditorium being developed to promote Assam's rich cultural heritage. In the evening, Shah will inaugurate the centenary celebrations for the birth anniversary of Gaurap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister, Shah is also set to inaugurate the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and dedicate various projects to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Assam Rifles.