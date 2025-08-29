Selena Gomez Gives SNEAK PEAK Into Her Bachelorette Party From Mexico (PHOTOS)
Selena Gomez celebrated her bachelorette in Cabo San Lucas with close friends, sharing dreamy glimpses of beachside fun, yacht parties, and bridal-themed moments ahead of her wedding to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez's Bachelorette
Selena Gomez shared glimpses of her bachelorette celebrations held in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The singer-actress, who is preparing to marry music producer Benny Blanco, spent quality time with her close friends during the trip.
Wedding Anticipation
While the couple has not disclosed their wedding date, excitement has been building since they made their engagement official in December 2024.
Selena uploaded a series of photos on Instagram. The first showed her on an outdoor cream-colored couch with an ocean view, dressed in a chic white minidress featuring floral details and an off-shoulder style.
Other pictures revealed her in a white bikini paired with a bridal veil, and later in a pearl-embellished dress for a night out. The décor reflected a bridal theme, including a playful sign reading“Mrs. Levin,” beside which Selena posed.
The celebration also included yacht outings with music, food, selfies, and fun by the shore. Selena added an emotional touch by posting a picture where she lovingly held her pregnant friend's belly.
Videos from the event captured Selena dancing and celebrating joyfully with her friends, reflecting the lively mood of the entire weekend.
Fans' Reactions – Followers filled the comments with admiration, saying she looked like the most beautiful bride-to-be and expressing happiness about her celebrations.
Fans noted that she seemed to have enjoyed her time in Mexico and wished her love and happiness as she entered a new phase of life.
