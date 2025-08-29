Momentum Falters For Chilean Stocks Despite Economic Strength And Heavyweight Winners
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean markets closed out the last 24 hours in a holding pattern after a strong multi-week run. The Chilean peso held steady against the dollar at 967, tracking lower pressure on the US dollar globally.
The S&P IPSA index climbed just under half a percent to reach 8,920 in morning trade, but the rise slowed as many stocks started to look overbought. Recent data from Chile's central bank confirmed the economy grew 0.4% in the last quarter.
Copper exports and a healthy trade balance helped keep the peso strong. Analysts still see international flows favoring local stocks though investors stayed alert for risks to the current momentum.
Technical signals from the charts showed plenty of enthusiasm but some warning flags. The most commonly used moving averages showed the IPSA price above both short-term and long-term averages, a classic sign of a strong trend.
However, the relative strength index climbed above 70, warning that stocks might be getting stretched. The MACD, another indicator tracking the balance of buying and selling, suggested momentum was fading in recent sessions.
Prices hugged the upper Bollinger Band, a sign of continued demand but also potential for a short-term correction. Liquidity, measured by the Global Liquidity Index, drifted sideways, showing no explosion in risk appetite.
Key support stood at 8,805, with traders watching closely for any sign of a break lower. Winners over the past day included mining and export-focused stocks.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Antofagasta , Cencosud, Enel Américas, and CAP posted the largest gains, each benefiting from robust demand and stable exports.
Behind these moves, the larger story remains demand for Chilean assets from global investors hungry for yield and stability.
The markets showed real strength, fueled by solid economic numbers and commodity exports, but a sense of caution grew as price moves stretched the technical indicators.
While local fundamentals stay positive, traders now look to see if Chilean stocks can sustain this rhythm without hitting the brakes.
On the losing side, shares in Sociedad Punta del Cobre, Falabella, Empresas CMPC, Inversiones Nutravalor, and Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones Cuprum fell. These names faced either profit-taking or cautious guidance.
The S&P IPSA index climbed just under half a percent to reach 8,920 in morning trade, but the rise slowed as many stocks started to look overbought. Recent data from Chile's central bank confirmed the economy grew 0.4% in the last quarter.
Copper exports and a healthy trade balance helped keep the peso strong. Analysts still see international flows favoring local stocks though investors stayed alert for risks to the current momentum.
Technical signals from the charts showed plenty of enthusiasm but some warning flags. The most commonly used moving averages showed the IPSA price above both short-term and long-term averages, a classic sign of a strong trend.
However, the relative strength index climbed above 70, warning that stocks might be getting stretched. The MACD, another indicator tracking the balance of buying and selling, suggested momentum was fading in recent sessions.
Prices hugged the upper Bollinger Band, a sign of continued demand but also potential for a short-term correction. Liquidity, measured by the Global Liquidity Index, drifted sideways, showing no explosion in risk appetite.
Key support stood at 8,805, with traders watching closely for any sign of a break lower. Winners over the past day included mining and export-focused stocks.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Antofagasta , Cencosud, Enel Américas, and CAP posted the largest gains, each benefiting from robust demand and stable exports.
Behind these moves, the larger story remains demand for Chilean assets from global investors hungry for yield and stability.
The markets showed real strength, fueled by solid economic numbers and commodity exports, but a sense of caution grew as price moves stretched the technical indicators.
While local fundamentals stay positive, traders now look to see if Chilean stocks can sustain this rhythm without hitting the brakes.
On the losing side, shares in Sociedad Punta del Cobre, Falabella, Empresas CMPC, Inversiones Nutravalor, and Administradora de Fondos de Pensiones Cuprum fell. These names faced either profit-taking or cautious guidance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment