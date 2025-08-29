Argentina's Opposition Seizes Milei's Weakness With Crypto Probe
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's opposition has used President Javier Milei's weakest moment to corner him. On August 28, lawmakers finally broke a months-long deadlock and installed a special commission to investigate the $LIBRA cryptocurrency scandal.
The move came just days after fresh corruption claims hit Milei's sister Karina, intensifying public anger and weakening the government's grip.
The $LIBRA case dates back to February when Milei promoted the token on his personal X account, calling it a chance to invest in Argentina.
The coin's value surged to more than five dollars before collapsing within hours. Nine wallets holding most of the supply cashed out, making an estimated 87 million dollars. Roughly 50,000 investors lost money.
Argentina's Anti-Corruption Office later cleared Milei of misconduct on technical grounds, but prosecutors pressed ahead with fraud complaints.
Milei dissolved a government task force on the scandal in May without releasing findings. That decision fueled opposition demands for oversight.
The new commission, now led by Civic Coalition deputy Maximiliano Ferraro, has until November 10 to deliver results. Its creation shifts control from Milei's allies to his rivals in Congress.
The political backdrop makes the timing crucial. Audio leaks this month accused Karina Milei of arranging kickbacks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in the disability medicine sector. Protests followed.
In Buenos Aires province, demonstrators hurled rocks and bottles at the president's convoy, forcing him into retreat. Karina faced similar hostility at another public event.
By reviving the $LIBRA probe now, the opposition is pressing where Milei is most vulnerable: credibility. His campaign promised integrity and new economic direction.
Instead, he faces investor lawsuits abroad, scrutiny in the United States and Spain, and domestic fury at perceived cronyism.
The fallout matters beyond politics. The $LIBRA scandal highlights how fragile Argentina's market credibility has become under Milei.
When a head of state promotes a token that collapses within hours, it signals that political figures can move markets in ways resembling pump-and-dump schemes.
About 50,000 investors absorbed losses while nine wallets secured 87 million dollars. These figures are now central to lawsuits abroad that could drag Argentina into prolonged legal battles, raising concerns for anyone considering exposure to Argentine assets.
The opposition's commission amplifies these risks by keeping the scandal alive. Political instability often translates into market volatility, and investors in sovereign bonds, peso-linked instruments, or equities now face higher uncertainty.
Argentina already carries the burden of limited access to credit and a history of policy shifts. The $LIBRA episode adds reputational damage, suggesting blurred lines between politics and speculative finance.
For international markets, the lesson is direct. Argentina's volatility is not only economic but also political. The new commission shows how quickly investor confidence can collapse when politics and finance overlap.
For traders and funds, that means higher risk premiums and little prospect of cheaper trust in Argentine promises anytime soon.
The move came just days after fresh corruption claims hit Milei's sister Karina, intensifying public anger and weakening the government's grip.
The $LIBRA case dates back to February when Milei promoted the token on his personal X account, calling it a chance to invest in Argentina.
The coin's value surged to more than five dollars before collapsing within hours. Nine wallets holding most of the supply cashed out, making an estimated 87 million dollars. Roughly 50,000 investors lost money.
Argentina's Anti-Corruption Office later cleared Milei of misconduct on technical grounds, but prosecutors pressed ahead with fraud complaints.
Milei dissolved a government task force on the scandal in May without releasing findings. That decision fueled opposition demands for oversight.
The new commission, now led by Civic Coalition deputy Maximiliano Ferraro, has until November 10 to deliver results. Its creation shifts control from Milei's allies to his rivals in Congress.
The political backdrop makes the timing crucial. Audio leaks this month accused Karina Milei of arranging kickbacks worth hundreds of thousands of dollars a month in the disability medicine sector. Protests followed.
In Buenos Aires province, demonstrators hurled rocks and bottles at the president's convoy, forcing him into retreat. Karina faced similar hostility at another public event.
By reviving the $LIBRA probe now, the opposition is pressing where Milei is most vulnerable: credibility. His campaign promised integrity and new economic direction.
Instead, he faces investor lawsuits abroad, scrutiny in the United States and Spain, and domestic fury at perceived cronyism.
The fallout matters beyond politics. The $LIBRA scandal highlights how fragile Argentina's market credibility has become under Milei.
When a head of state promotes a token that collapses within hours, it signals that political figures can move markets in ways resembling pump-and-dump schemes.
About 50,000 investors absorbed losses while nine wallets secured 87 million dollars. These figures are now central to lawsuits abroad that could drag Argentina into prolonged legal battles, raising concerns for anyone considering exposure to Argentine assets.
The opposition's commission amplifies these risks by keeping the scandal alive. Political instability often translates into market volatility, and investors in sovereign bonds, peso-linked instruments, or equities now face higher uncertainty.
Argentina already carries the burden of limited access to credit and a history of policy shifts. The $LIBRA episode adds reputational damage, suggesting blurred lines between politics and speculative finance.
For international markets, the lesson is direct. Argentina's volatility is not only economic but also political. The new commission shows how quickly investor confidence can collapse when politics and finance overlap.
For traders and funds, that means higher risk premiums and little prospect of cheaper trust in Argentine promises anytime soon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment