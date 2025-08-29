DEMIRE: Markus Hofmann Resigns From Supervisory Board

Langen, 29 August 2025. Markus Hofmann will resign from the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG and his position as Chairman effective September 15, 2025. The 56-year-old real estate specialist has been a member of the board since the beginning of 2023 and took over as Chairman in the same year.

"After an intensive and challenging period in which we laid important foundations for the stabilisation and future viability of the company, the time has now come for me to pass on the baton," explains Markus Hofmann. "I would like to thank everyone who has supported me for their trusting cooperation and wish DEMIRE continued success."

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of DEMIRE AG declare: "We thank Markus Hofmann for his great commitment, his clear direction, and the impetus he has provided over the past few years. We wish him all the best for his future professional and personal endeavors."

End of press release





About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 30 June 2025, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 48 properties with a lettable area of around 582 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 0.9 billion.

The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.

The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.





Contact:

Julius Stinauer

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

T: +49 6103 372 49 44

E: ...