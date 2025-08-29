Border Protection System Global Analysis Report 2025 Market To Surpass $40 Billion By 2029, Driven By Trends In Biometrics, Smart Borders, And Advanced Surveillance - Long-Term Forecast To 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The border protection system market is forecasted to grow from $28.79 billion in 2024 to $40.05 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Factors driving this growth include rising geopolitical tensions, security threats, and demand for automated border systems. Key players include RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Border Protection System Global Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The border protection system market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $28.79 billion in 2024 to $30.72 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The border protection system market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $40.05 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing terrorism, rising international trade, increased public demand for security, integration of e-gates, and rising smuggling. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing geopolitical tensions, rising security threats, growing migration, growing demand for automated border control systems, and increasing investment in homeland security. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in biometric authentication, development of smart border solutions, technological advancements in surveillance systems, advancements in automated border control systems, and integration of advanced sensor networks.

The forecast of 6.9% growth over the next five years indicates a slight reduction of 0.1% from the previous projection for this market. This marginal decrease is influenced by ongoing tariff-related uncertainties between the U.S. and its trade partners. This is likely to directly affect the US through supply chain disruptions for thermal imaging cameras, sourced from key regions such as Israel and Japan, which could lead to delays in border surveillance infrastructure upgrades. The effect will also be felt more widely due to reciprocal tariffs and the negative effect on the global economy and trade due to increased trade tensions and restrictions.

The increasing security threats are expected to propel the growth of the border protection system market going forward. Security threats refer to potential dangers or malicious actions that can compromise the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of data, systems, or networks. These threats include cyberattacks, unauthorized access, insider threats, migrant encounters, and physical breaches. The rise in security threats is largely due to escalating geopolitical tensions and cross-border conflicts, which increase the risk of unauthorized movements, smuggling, and militant infiltration. Border protection systems help manage these threats by incorporating advanced surveillance and biometric technologies, allowing for real-time monitoring and swift response. They play a critical role in national safety by detecting illegal activities and unauthorized access, improving overall border control operations.

Companies in the border protection system market are focusing on the development of advanced technologies such as dual biometric recognition devices to enhance security while ensuring efficient and contactless identity verification. A dual biometric recognition device uses two biometric identifiers, such as facial recognition and either iris or fingerprint scanning, to authenticate a person's identity. In December 2022, Thales S.A., a France-based technology company, introduced a multimodal biometric pod designed for border control. This solution incorporates artificial intelligence-driven dual biometric recognition to improve traveler identification, streamline immigration processes, and strengthen security protocols. The AI-powered system offers a faster, contactless verification experience at border checkpoints, contributing to more secure and efficient operations.

In April 2024, Amadeus IT Group S.A., a Spain-based travel technology company, acquired Vision-Box HQ for $347.7 million (€320 million). This acquisition is intended to bolster Amadeus's capabilities in the travel and border management sector by integrating cutting-edge biometric and digital identity technologies. Vision-Box HQ, based in Portugal, specializes in biometric and identity management solutions specifically tailored for border protection applications.

A border protection system comprises a range of technologies and services aimed at safeguarding national borders from unauthorized access, smuggling activities, and potential security threats. It incorporates surveillance solutions such as drones, cameras, sensors, and biometric technologies. The primary objective is to monitor, identify, and respond to illegal actions or security challenges at border locations, thereby enhancing national safety and security.

The key components of a border protection system include hardware, software, and services. Hardware consists of the physical elements that form the foundation for running software, processing information, and supporting applications used in border security operations. The types of systems include ground, aerial, and maritime surveillance, perimeter intrusion detection, and others. Supporting technologies feature radar, laser, and camera systems, along with unmanned vehicles, and are used across various sectors such as military operations, homeland security, and more.

Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.

The sharp increase in U.S. tariffs and resulting trade disputes in spring 2025 are significantly affecting the aerospace and defense sector. Prices for key materials such as titanium, carbon fiber composites, and avionics primarily sourced from international suppliers have surged. Defense contractors, constrained by fixed-price government contracts, are forced to absorb these rising costs. Meanwhile, commercial aerospace companies are encountering resistance from airlines over increased aircraft prices. In addition, customs delays are disrupting already tight production timelines for jets and satellites. In response, the industry is stockpiling essential materials, pursuing import waivers for defense-related goods, and working with allied nations to diversify supply chains.

