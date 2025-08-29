Nippon Sanso Holdings Group Unifies Global Brand Logo Launching The NIPPON SANSO Brand Worldwide

Until now, our group has operated industrial gas businesses worldwide using the same symbol mark, while adapting to each region. To further enhance recognition and understanding of our group as a unified entity among a broad range of stakeholders, and to maximize corporate value and achieve sustainable growth, we have decided to unify the brand for our industrial gas businesses as "NIPPON SANSO" and standardize the brand logo globally.

Moving forward, we will continue striving to be a trusted company for all stakeholders as a globally recognized brand.

*Please note that Thermos Group, which operates the consumer household goods business within our group, will not change its brand logo.

*The logo change at Nippon Sanso Holdings and each group company will be implemented in stages, so both new and old logos may be seen together for a certain period. We appreciate your understanding.