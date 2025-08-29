Nippon Sanso Holdings Group Unifies Global Brand Logo Launching The NIPPON SANSO Brand Worldwide
The Nippon Sanso Holdings Group is the world's fourth-largest supplier of industrial, electronic, and medical gases, operating in four geographic regions - Japan, U.S., Europe and Asia & Oceania - covering over 30 countries and regions. In addition, the Thermos business supplies THERMOS branded products to more than 120 countries worldwide. Since its foundation as Nippon Sanso Ltd. in 1910, the group stands for creating social value through innovative gas solutions that increase industrial productivity, enhance human well-being and contribute to a more sustainable future. With more than 19,000 employees, together, we are“The Gas Professionals” and we all have the same goal:“Making life better through gas technology”
Important Notice – Trading of Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation Common Stock, Disclaimer Regarding Unsponsored American Depository Receipts
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation ("NSHD”) encourages anyone interested in buying or selling its common stock to do so on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which is where its common stock is listed and primarily trades. NSHD's disclosures are not intended to facilitate trades in, and should not be relied on for decisions to trade, unsponsored American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”).
NSHD has not and does not participate in, support, encourage, or otherwise consent to the creation of any unsponsored ADR programs or the issuance or trading of any ADRs issued thereunder in respect of its common stock. NSHD does not represent to any ADR holder, bank or depositary institution, nor should any such person or entity form the belief, that (i) NSHD has any reporting obligations within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) or (ii) NSHD's website will contain on an ongoing basis all information necessary for NSHD to maintain an exemption from registering its common stock under the Exchange Act pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) thereunder.
To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, NSHD and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability to ADR holders, banks, depositary institutions, or any other entities or individuals in connection with any unsponsored ADRs representing its common stock.
