NVDA Forecast 29/08: Bounces, Premarket Trading (Video)
- Nvidia looks like it's going to open down just a touch. And the closer we get to that 930 New York opening, the closer we get to break even. Exciting times. Nvidia certainly looks as if it is recovering from the sell-off that we saw overnight after the earnings report. The thing is that the earnings report did beat expectations. I guess people just didn't think it beat them by enough, but now that the adults are back, we are starting to see people jump back into this market, and now it's a race as to whether by 9.30 are we at where we left off or possibly higher.
