SLR Group GmbH publishes results for Q4 24/25 and preliminary figures for financial year 24/25

Net sales of EUR 54.4 million in Q4 24/25 reflects signs of recovery in core segments

Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 6.1 million, adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.7%

Net sales of EUR 193.5 million for FY 24/25, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 17.8 million on a preliminary basis

Successful implementation of the 'Adapt & Grow' program is bearing fruit Forecast for fiscal year 25/26: total production and tonnage sold expected to be around 10% higher than in the previous year St. Leon-Rot, August 29, 2025 – SLR Group GmbH, a leading supplier of high-quality ductile cast iron components, today published its figures for the fourth quarter 24/25 and preliminary, unaudited figures for the financial year 24/25. According to these figures, the company has achieved its most recently announced sales and earnings expectations for the financial year 24/25.



In the fourth quarter 24/25, SLR generated net sales of EUR 54.4 million, representing a decline of 8% compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q4 23/24: EUR 58.8 million). According to preliminary figures, the company generated net sales of EUR 193.5 million in the financial year 24/25 (FY 23/24: EUR 240.3 million). Tons sold in the fourth quarter of 24/25 amounted to 28 kilotons, down 3% on the previous year's figure of 29 kilotons. For the year as a whole, a total of 95 kilotons of ductile iron components were sold, compared with 114 kilotons in the previous year. Thus, the forecast adjusted on 25 February 2025 was achieved.



“ Adapt & Grow ” program takes effect



In terms of earnings, the SLR Group generated an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 6.1 million in the fourth quarter 24/25, representing a decline of 18%. Accordingly, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.7%. According to preliminary figures, the company generated adjusted EBITDA of EUR 17.8 million in the financial year 24/25. This represents a decline of 33% compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 27.2 million. Meanwhile, unadjusted EBITDA reached EUR 16.1 million in the financial year 24/25, compared to EUR 24.6 million in the previous year.



Gunnar Halden, CFO of the SLR Group, explains:“The past financial year was dominated by the successful implementation of the 'Adapt & Grow' program. The measures, which are now largely completed, had a positive impact on our profitability in the fourth quarter and will continue to contribute to efficiency gains. We believe that we are overall well positioned for market recovery in our core segments.”



Outlook for financial year 25/26



For the new financial year 25/26, the SLR Group expects total production and tonnage sold to be around 10% higher than the previous year`s figure of 95 kilotons.



Jörg Rumikewitz, CEO of the SLR Group, comments on the new financial year as follows:“The current sentiment indicators from key industry associations in the agricultural and construction sectors give cause for optimism and indicate a further market recovery. Against this backdrop, we expect the order situation to improve steadily. With the 'Adapt & Grow' program, we have specifically geared our organisation towards efficient, scalable growth. We intend to further expand our business with key OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the construction and agricultural sectors and are pressing ahead with our activities in this area.



The report for the fourth quarter 24/25 and the preliminary, unaudited figures for the financial year 24/25 are now available on the company website at slr-gruppe/en/investor-relations .





About SLR Group SLR Group, headquartered in St. Leon-Rot, Germany, is a leading supplier of high-quality ductile iron components used primarily in large off-highway agricultural, infrastructure and construction equipment. SLR was founded in 1970 and today operates four state-of-the-art, fully invested production facilities in Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The Group sees itself as a full-service provider for its customers, ranging from development and toolmaking to casting and machined components. SLR has a first-class customer base with established single-source relationships in Europe and North America. Its main customers include market-leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. In the financial year 2024/2025, the SLR Group generated net sales of EUR 193.5 million according to preliminary figures. At the end of last year, the company had 749 employees (HC). SLR Group GmbH has issued a bond in Nordic bond format with a volume of EUR 75 million, which is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm.





