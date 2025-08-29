Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar: Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Egyptian Prime Minister


2025-08-29 03:09:09
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Thursday with HE Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, particularly in the fields of investment, economy, diplomacy, agriculture, food security, and social affairs.

Both sides affirmed their keenness to seize promising opportunities to advance bilateral relations to broader horizons in all fields, in a manner that benefits and fosters growth for both countries and their brotherly peoples.

