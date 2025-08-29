NBPE - July Monthly Net Asset Value Estimate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NBPE Announces July Monthly NAV Estimate

St Peter Port, Guernsey, 29 August 2025 NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 July 2025 monthly NAV estimate. NAV Highlights (31 July 2025)

NAV per share was $27.54 (£20.81) after accrual of the $0.47 per share declared dividend, a total return of 2.2% in the month

Approximately 92% of valuation information as of Q2 2025 or July quoted holdings

Private company valuations were up 2.3% during Q2 2025 and 1.9% year-to-date, on a constant currency basis

Total realisations of $71 million and $11 million of follow-on investments year-to-date

$279 million of available liquidity at 31 July 2025 ~35k shares repurchased (~$0.7 million) during July 2025 at a weighted average discount of 27% which was accretive to NAV by <$0.01 per share. Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~824k shares (~$16 million) at a weighted average discount of 29% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.11 per share

As of 31 July 2025 Year-to- Date One Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 3.5% 4.0% 7.3%

2.4% 77.1%

12.1% 162.9%

10.1% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 11.2% 16.2% 57.6%

16.4% 95.1%

14.3% 188.4%

11.2% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (3.7%) (10.5%) 6.2%

2.0% 102.9%

15.2% 196.9%

11.5% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 13.4% 12.1% 35.0%

10.5% 80.4%

12.5% 95.6%

6.9%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 July 2025

NAV performance during the month driven by:



2.6% NAV increase ($32 million) from Q2 private valuation information received during the month

0.4% NAV increase ($4 million) from changes in quoted holdings

(0.6%) NAV decrease ($8 million) attributable to changes in FX rates (0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

$71 million of realisations year-to-date

Driven by partial sales / exits of private holdings; remaining realisations consisted of proceeds from the sales of quoted holdings and other partial realisations



$279 million of total liquidity at 31 July 2025

$69 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available



2025 Share Buybacks



~35k shares repurchased in July 2025 at a weighted average discount of 27%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by <$0.01 per share Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~824k shares at a weighted average discount of 29% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.11 per share

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 31 July 2025 was based on the following information:



6% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 July 2025

6% in public securities

86% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2025

86% in private direct investments

8% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 March 2025 8% in private direct investments

Supplementary Information (as at 31 July 2025)



Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 89.1 6.9% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 69.4 5.4% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 64.3 5.0% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 49.0 3.8% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 47.6 3.7% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.4 3.2% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 39.1 3.0% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.5 2.9% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 37.2 2.9% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 35.1 2.7% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 34.0 2.6% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 31.6 2.4% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 29.0 2.2% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 28.7 2.2% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 26.5 2.1% Stubhub 2020 Neuberger Berman Consumer 26.4 2.0% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 25.4 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.0% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 25.1 1.9% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 25.1 1.9% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 24.7 1.9% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 24.7 1.9% Exact 2019 KKR Technology / IT 24.5 1.9% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 24.1 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.9 1.8% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.9 1.6% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 19.9 1.5% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 18.9 1.5% Tendam 2017 PAI Consumer 18.7 1.4% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 16.4 1.3% Total Top 30 Investments $1,003.2 77.6%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 76% Europe 23% Asia / Rest of World 1% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 22% Consumer / E-commerce 22% Industrials / Industrial Technology 18% Financial Services 14% Business Services 12% Healthcare 8% Other 3% Energy 1% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 9% 2017 15% 2018 13% 2019 13% 2020 13% 2021 19% 2022 6% 2023 2% 2024 9% 2025 1% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $538 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit for more information, including /disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of June 30, 2025, unless stated otherwise.

1 Based on net asset value.

