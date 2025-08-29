Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|21 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|38.84
|38.95
|38.75
|310 720
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|22 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|39.20
|39.35
|38.95
|313 600
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|25 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|39.25
|39.35
|39.20
|314 000
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|26 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|38.87
|39.00
|38.65
|310 960
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|27 August 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 000
|38.92
|39.00
|38.65
|311 360
|MTF CBOE
|-
|MTF Turquoise
|-
|MTF Aquis
|-
|Total
|40 000
|39.02
|39.35
|37.05
|1 560 640
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 991 shares during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 401 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 August 2025 to 27 August 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 August 2025
|1
|38.75
|38.75
|38.75
|39
|22 August 2025
|200
|38.90
|38.90
|38.90
|7 780
|25 August 2025
|710
|39.18
|39.20
|39.10
|27 818
|26 August 2025
|1 000
|38.82
|39.00
|38.70
|38 820
|27 August 2025
|1 080
|38.69
|38.70
|38.60
|41 785
|Total
|2 991
|116 242
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|21 August 2025
|1 201
|38.87
|38.90
|38.75
|46 683
|22 August 2025
|1 000
|39.17
|39.25
|39.00
|39 170
|25 August 2025
|200
|39.40
|39.40
|39.40
|7 880
|26 August 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 August 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 401
|93 733
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 945 shares.
On 27 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 490 067 own shares, or 4.72% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
