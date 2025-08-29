Red Alert In Noida As Heavy Rains Batter City Landslide, Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc In Uttarakhand

MENAFN - Live Mint) Noida rains have thrown life out of gear after heavy downpour on Friday morning prompted the Meteorological Department to issue red alert. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi, predicted“moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning” in the NCR region. In a nowcast warning issued at 9:00, the weather agency predicted precipitation in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours.

The regions that are most likely to receive rainfall are Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi and Gurugram.

Waterlogging was reported on Sangam Vihar Neem Chowk Road as can be seen in the visuals below.

After early morning rains in Noida, IMD issued yellow alert for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

In Delhi, the yellow alert warning is effective for South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahadra and East Delhi. Meanwhile, the western parts of the national capital are expected to get light rain or drizzle through the day.

Weather today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka. An orange alert is in place for these regions for August 29.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Telangana, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra on August 29, the weather agency said.

As per IMD's latest weather bulletin, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:



In Kerala on August 29 and on September 2 and 3.

Across interior Karnataka on August 29 and in Andhra Pradesh on September 3.

In Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh over the coming 6-7 days

Over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Vidarbha until August 30.

In Madhya Pradesh until September 1.

In Bihar, over the next 3 days.

In Jharkhand on August 30.

In Odisha between August 31 and September 3.

In Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra over the coming 6-7 days and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 29.

In Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan over the coming 6-7 days.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Haryana until September 2

In West Rajasthan on August 30 and 31. In Uttar Pradesh from August 31 till September 2.

Earlier in the day, two people were reported missing and many animals were buried under the debris after cloudburst the Dewal area of ​​the Chamoli district. Due to continuous heavy rainfall in Chamoli district, the roads are closed

Rudraprayag Police in a post on X said, "Due to continuous rainfall, the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers have risen significantly. The Rudraprayag Police and administrative teams are advising the general public to stay away from the riverbanks and relocate to safe areas."

A landslide was reported in Kaleshwar following heavy rains.