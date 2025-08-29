Equity Mutual Funds Witness Sharp Rise In India As Investors Eye Wealth Creation
Market volatility notwithstanding, equity mutual funds continue to maintain their sheen with retail investors steadily investing in these schemes with an aim towards long-term wealth creation, said the report by ICRA Analytics.
SIPs have become a popular tool for managing volatility, allowing investors to invest a fixed amount regularly, benefiting from rupee cost averaging - buying more units when prices are low and fewer when prices are high.
“Inflows into equity mutual funds has witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years as investors are increasingly adopting a long-term perspective, recognising that short-term market fluctuations are part of the journey towards wealth creation,” said Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head Market Data, ICRA Analytics.
Historical data show that markets tend to recover and reward patient investors over time.
Sectoral/thematic funds drew the highest inflows at Rs 9,426.03 crore as investors, particularly in the retail segment, continue to seek new growth opportunities and explore avenues to generate alpha or higher returns.
“This was followed by flexi cap funds and small cap funds which attracted inflows to the tune of Rs 7,654.33 crore and Rs 6,484.43 crore respectively as investors prefer diversified allocation and higher returns,” said Kumar.
Inflows into equity mutual funds have witnessed a steady rise growing from an outflow of Rs 3,845 crore in July 2020 to an inflow of Rs 42,673 crore in July 2025.
On a year-on-year basis, inflows have increased by 15.08 per cent from Rs 37,082 crore in July 2024, while month-on-month, it has gone up by nearly 81.06 per cent as compared with Rs 23,568 crore in June 2025.
“Despite global uncertainties, domestic investors remain optimistic about India's economic trajectory. This confidence has translated into sustained inflows into equity MFs, even during periods of high volatility,” Kumar added.
-IANS
na/rad
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment