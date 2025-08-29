Ananya Panday Celebrates Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan With Family At Home [WATCH]

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated Ganesh Visarjan at home with her family, choosing an eco-friendly ritual that highlighted devotion and sustainability, sharing a heartfelt video that touched fans across social media.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated Ganesh Visarjan in a quiet and heartfelt manner at her residence in Mumbai. On August 28, the actress shared a video on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her intimate family celebration, which focused on devotion and sustainability.

A Personal and Eco-Friendly Visarjan

Instead of joining the grand public visarjan processions, Ananya chose a simple and eco-conscious way to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. The video shows the actress performing the visarjan at home, immersing the idol in a large tub filled with water - a thoughtful gesture toward reducing environmental impact. The setup was humble but full of emotion, showcasing her commitment to both tradition and sustainability.

A Touching Family Moment

Ananya was surrounded by her close family members during the visarjan, including her mother, Bhavana Pandey, who helped in carefully placing the idol into the water. The family was dressed in traditional outfits, creating a warm and festive vibe at home. What truly caught the attention of fans was a tender moment at the end of the video - Ananya leaned in and whispered something into the idol's ear before the immersion. This small, affectionate gesture melted hearts across social media and added a personal touch to the celebration.

Fans Applaud Simplicity and Devotion

Ananya had earlier shared photos of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home, where she posed with her family in front of a beautifully decorated idol. The internet was quick to praise her for keeping the festivities low-key, rooted in tradition, and environmentally friendly.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for several exciting projects, but for now, she seems to be fully immersed in celebrating festivals with her family, honoring both faith and sustainability.