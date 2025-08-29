Ariana Grande Announces 'Eternal Sunshine' Music Tour 2026, Deets Inside
Actor-singer Ariana Grande is returning to the stage for her first tour in seven years. The singer has announced the dates of her 'Eternal Sunshine' album music tour, which is set to take place in 2026 teasing the tour announcement on Wednesday from her Instagram handle, the singer shared the 'Eternal Sunshine' 2026 tour dates. The initial dates include nine major North American cities and a five-night run in London. More locations are expected to be added soon. On August 27, Grande took to Instagram to share a teaser clip in the style of her "Brighter Days Ahead" short film and featured an image of her at a microphone. The short film was released earlier this year as part of a deluxe edition of her 2024 album 'Eternal Sunshine' which included a total of six bonus songs and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 tour is scheduled to begin on June 6 and will conclude in London on August 23. Ariana Grande shared the tour dates on her Instagram handle. "See you next year," wrote Ariana Grande while announcing the dates.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)
According to Variety, Grande's last trek ended in December of 2019 in support of her 'Sweetener' and 'Thank U, Next' LPs has more recently been focused on acting projects and is currently filming 'Focker In-Law,' the fourth movie of the 'Meet the Parents' franchise will also soon be promoting the second part of 'Wicked' titled 'Wicked: For Good' in which she stars as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba singer also earned her first Oscar nomination for her performance in 'Wicked' earlier this year.
