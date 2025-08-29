Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Says It Hit Ukrainian Military-Industrial Enterprises, Airbases

2025-08-29 01:04:26
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Aug 29 (NNN-TASS) – Russian forces carried out a group strike against Ukraine's military-industrial enterprises and airbases, the Russian Defence Ministry said, yesterday.

The strike involves long-range high-precision air-launched weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, as well as, combat drones, the ministry said in a statement.

“The targets of the strike were achieved, and all designated objectives were hit,” it said.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, said earlier in the day, on social media that, Russia had launched“another massive attack against our cities and communities,” adding that, at least eight people were killed and dozens injured.

Ukraine's Air Force said, Russia launched 598 combat and decoy drones overnight, as well as, 31 missiles. Ukrainian air defences intercepted 563 drones and 26 missiles, while hits were recorded at 13 locations, and debris from falling targets fell at 26 locations.– NNN-TASS

