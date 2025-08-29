US Preparing To Sell Ukraine $825M Worth Of Air Delivered Munitions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, made the announcement on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The U.S. State Department approved a possible $825M sale of air-delivered munitions to Ukraine. Up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 navigation modules to counter spoofing will be procured," the statement reads.

The purchase will be financed by Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands, Yermak said.

Denmark earlier announced it would allocate at least an additional DKK 500 million to the Ukraine Fund to help attract investment into the country.