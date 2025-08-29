US Preparing To Sell Ukraine $825M Worth Of Air Delivered Munitions
"The U.S. State Department approved a possible $825M sale of air-delivered munitions to Ukraine. Up to 3,350 ERAM missiles and 3,350 navigation modules to counter spoofing will be procured," the statement reads.
The purchase will be financed by Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands, Yermak said.Read also: Shmyhal and Kellogg discuss development of security guarantees and drone deal with U.S.
Denmark earlier announced it would allocate at least an additional DKK 500 million to the Ukraine Fund to help attract investment into the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment