Daily Horoscope, August 29: Friday Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Today's horoscope suggests Aries can make new business plans and gain financially from travel. Taurus might find new income sources but could argue with their spouse.

Aries:

Those born under this sign can make new business plans. They'll gain respect in society and might benefit financially from travel. Old issues could be resolved. You'll enjoy quality time with your spouse, and your health will be better than before. Work goals will be met on time.

Taurus:

Taurus might find another source of income. You could argue with your partner about something. Be careful while driving. You might have a disagreement with your spouse, and your health could decline. Don't make false promises, or you'll regret it later.

Gemini:

Procrastination could land you in trouble. You might have a disagreement with someone at home or work. Personal matters could become public. Someone special might deceive you. Don't sign any contracts without reading them. There's a chance of financial loss.

Cancer:

Cancer will have many opportunities to earn money today. Planned tasks might be completed. With friends' help, you could benefit from a government project. You'll spend more on luxury items, which could upset your budget. Your health will be fine.

Leo:

Today isn't a good day for you. Your reputation might suffer. Superiors at work could get angry about something. Students won't succeed despite hard work. There will be ups and downs at work. Keep an eye on your children.

Virgo:

Virgo's problems will end. Damaged relationships could be restored. If you lent someone money, you might get it back. You'll get to spend quality time with family. Singles might find a suitable match.

Libra:

Libra's health might suddenly decline. Legal complications could arise, forcing you to go to court unnecessarily. You might argue with superiors at work. Don't lend money today. Distance might grow between spouses. You'll worry about your children.

Scorpio:

Scorpio might make a big, profitable business deal. You could succeed in legal matters. Your income might increase. You might spend on religious events, but your mind will be at peace. You'll be happy to get your favorite food.

Sagittarius:

Unemployed Sagittarians might find the job they want. Pending government work will be completed. You might get back lent money. Work pressure could suddenly increase, but it will benefit you in the future. Your health will improve.

Capricorn:

You might get caught up in a problem today, preventing you from spending time with family. Don't trust anyone blindly, or you'll regret it. It's not a good time for students. Worries about your children's future will bother you. Avoid arguments.

Aquarius:

Enemies will try to create problems for Aquarius. Be cautious about legal matters. Avoid risky decisions to prevent losses. Stubbornness could harm you. Avoid spicy food to prevent stomach aches.

Pisces:

Pisces might meet old friends today. Students will succeed in competitive exams. Good news about children will bring joy to the family. There's a chance of sudden financial gain. You'll gain respect within the family.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.