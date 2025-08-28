Export Power On The Move

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Global industrial suppliers RS South Africa have introduced the RS Export mobile application, granting exporters access to over 800,000 electronic, electrical, mechanical and PPE products directly from their smartphone. The app enables users to check stock levels and prices instantly, search products via keywords or part numbers, compare detailed technical descriptions and 3D schematics, and complete orders including delivery cost estimates based on destination and package dimensions.

Built specifically for businesses exporting from South Africa and the UK into sub‐Saharan African markets, the app integrates support from RS's export team to ensure compliance with both local and international regulations. Whether a user connects an existing account or registers anew, the interface offers streamlined checkout with a range of payment methods, including RS account billing and card options.

By delivering real‐time inventory and price updates, the platform aims to optimise procurement decisions and reduce delays-addressing the time‐sensitive nature of global trade. Reports indicate the app's features were developed in direct response to exporter needs, particularly regarding search accuracy, technical detail access, and logistical clarity.

RS South Africa, a division of RS Group plc, underscored how the app streamlines operations for companies working across borders. With the ability to explore a comprehensive digital catalogue, compare specifications and visualisations, and finalise orders on a mobile device, businesses can manage industrial procurement with unprecedented efficiency.

Initial reactions from industry commentators highlight the app's potential to transform on-the-move procurement and support seamless workflows for exporters. Analysts emphasise that centralising product details and logistical information in a user-friendly app aligns with broader trends in digital industrial transformation.

