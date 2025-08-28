Planet Based Foods Global Inc. Announces Closing Of Debt Settlement Transactions With Related Parties

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "") announces that, further to its news release of August 20, 2025, it has now completed its previously announced debt settlement transactions (the "") with each of Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. ("") and Coenda Investments Holding Corp. (""), executed definitive debt settlement agreements (the "") with each of Baron and Coenda (together, the "").

Pursuant to definitive debt settlement agreements entered into with the Creditors, the Company has issued an aggregate of 15,238,094 subordinated voting shares (the " Shares ") to settle bona fide indebtedness of CAD $800,000 owing to the Creditors. The Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.0525 per Share, representing a 25% discount to the market price of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the announcement of the Transactions.

All Shares issued in connection with the Transactions are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Creditors are "related parties" of the Company, and as such, the Transactions constituted "related party transactions" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(1)(e) thereof on the basis that the Company was in serious financial difficulty, the Transactions were designed to improve the financial position of the Company, and the terms of the Transactions were reasonable in the circumstances.

About Planet Based Foods Global Inc.

Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is reimagining the future of food through a diverse portfolio of sustainable ingredients, plant-based solutions, and advancements in agricultural technology. With a focus on environmental stewardship, product excellence, and scalable impact, the Company empowers food manufacturers, partners, and consumers to participate in a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient global food system. Planet Based Foods operates with integrity and purpose, delivering products that align with evolving consumer values and contribute to a more sustainable future.

