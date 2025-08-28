Amazon Bestselling Author John R. Carlos Launches A Bold Sci-Fi Trilogy That Confronts Power, Control And The Ethics Of Resurrection

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Discover the power within to challenge the forces of control."“Packed with heart-stopping suspense, vivid world-building, and thoughtful explorations of scientific ethics, this novel is a captivating must-read for anyone interested in the world we are all sliding towards.” - International Review of Books

Canberra, Australia - In the first installment of his debut series,“Cryonic Dreams: Awakening,” author John R. Carlos delivers a gripping sci-fi thriller that explores the dark intersection of biotechnology, institutional control and the human spirit's refusal to be programmed. Set in the year 2169, the story follows Dr. Michelle Brown, a cryonics specialist whose groundbreaking resurrection of Maryanne Kendricks-a woman preserved for 133 years-triggers a chain of sabotage, murder and pursuit by the ruthless surveillance agency AASID.

As Michelle flees Earth to protect Maryanne and uncover the secrets buried in her DNA, she becomes entangled in a covert resistance against elite forces who mask their narcissistic hunger for control behind the guise of virtue and innovation. What begins as a scientific breakthrough becomes a philosophical reckoning-one that could alter the future of humanity itself.

“'Cryonic Dreams: Awakening' tells a story about what happens when science pushes the limits and the tough ethical choices that follow,” said author John R. Carlos.“With modern technology advancing at a rapid pace, it was crucial to outline a story about the tension between power and freedom-one that balances speculative ideas with genuine human stakes. My goal is to encourage readers to think critically about the future we're creating.”

Blending cutting-edge biotechnology, high-stakes intrigue and a chillingly plausible vision of tomorrow,“Cryonic Dreams: Awakening” is the first installment in a planned trilogy. It explores the consequences of rewriting history, the weaponization of resurrection and the myth of Mars as a symbol of escape and rebirth.

Available now on Amazon or Barnes & Noble .

About John R. Carlos

Born in Madrid and raised in Perth, Australia, John R. Carlos is a retired Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander. Over a 42-year career, he served in a variety of roles across Australia and on deployments to Egypt, Iraq, Sudan, the UAE and Afghanistan. His storytelling is strategic, nuanced with the understanding of systems, hierarchy and moral complexity.

Carlos now turns his focus to speculative fiction, publishing his debut novel“Cryonic Dreams: Awakening.” A meticulous worldbuilder and philosophical storyteller, he is passionate about crafting narratives that challenge readers to confront silence, resist control and awaken to the ethical dilemmas of our time.