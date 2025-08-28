Emilie Kiser, Influencer Mom, Breaks Silence On Son's Death During Husband's $25 NBA Bet

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mommy blogger Emilie Kiser opened up Thursday about the devastating loss of her three-year-old son, Trigg, who drowned in the family's backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, earlier this year. Kiser shared her heartbreak in a lengthy social media post, reflecting on the unimaginable grief her family has faced since the tragedy.

Kiser admits regret over pool safety

Emilie Kiser , 26, expressed remorse for not installing a fence around the pool, saying it“could have saved” her son.“I take full accountability as Trigg's mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him,” she wrote.

She added:“One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it's something I will never overlook again.”

The Daily Mail notes that Kiser was not home at the time of the accident.

Husband distracted during tragic accident

According to the Chandler Police Department report, Kiser's husband, Brady, 28, was caring for Trigg and the couple's newborn, Theodore, when the drowning occurred. Video evidence showed that Trigg was left unsupervised for over nine minutes and in the water for approximately seven of those minutes.

The news outlet reports that Brady admitted to placing a $25 bet on an NBA playoff game and watching TV during the incident. Police also highlighted discrepancies in his statements about his actions and the time he looked away from Trigg.

Kiser expressed hope that sharing her story could help prevent similar tragedies for other families:“I hope amidst this pain, Trigg's story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss.”

Legal outcome and sealed police report

Despite police recommending a felony child abuse charge, Brady is not facing criminal prosecution. Kiser successfully petitioned the Maricopa County Superior Court to seal portions of the police report, preventing graphic details of Trigg's final moments from becoming public.

Shannon Clark, Kiser's attorney, told The Daily Mail:“These redactions do not alter any material facts of the accident, but they protect the dignity of a little boy whose memory should reflect the love and light he brought to the world. From the start, this has been about protecting Trigg and the family's ability to grieve privately.”

The ruling noted that the unredacted report“functions as a surrogate for the video itself” and could have encouraged the creation of AI recreations online, describing the content as“vivid and granular” and“emotionally disturbing.”

Gratitude for family, friends, and followers

Kiser highlighted the vital support of her family and close friends, saying:“To our family: we would not be getting through this without you. The support you have given us, the unconditional love, and the way you show up is something we will never be able to repay or thank you enough for.”

She also thanked her social media followers for their compassion:“To my audience and the people who have supported us: I cannot thank you enough for the kind messages I have received, for the outpouring of love for our family, and for the support you have brought to me in these extremely tough times.”

Reflections on social media and boundaries

Kiser reflected on the role social media has played in her life and her approach to sharing personal moments:“When I started on social media in 2021 as a new mom, my goal was to connect with other moms and find a community. I found a community, a hobby I love, and a job I am so grateful for. I have always been my authentic self on social media and tried my best to share my everyday life honestly, while also being mindful of what I didn't choose to share.”

She added that her tragic experience has prompted her to set clearer boundaries regarding privacy, particularly concerning children:“I now have seen through this tragedy how relationships online lack boundaries, especially in protecting children's privacy. Moving forward, I will be establishing more boundaries with what I share online.”

Kiser concluded her post by emphasising the ongoing process of grief and the support she has received:

“In the future, I hope to be in a place to share more about how I am navigating this grief, but right now, all I can say is thank you for the love, compassion, patience and space you've given us to grieve. I am more grateful for it than can ever be expressed.”